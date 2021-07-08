UNICORN Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,757.12 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $41,757.12 and $32.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 63% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

