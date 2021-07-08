Unido EP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,275.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $65,275.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00123445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00167909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.06 or 0.99668074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.47 or 0.00942040 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

