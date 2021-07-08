Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Unification has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $29,051.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

