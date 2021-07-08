UniLend 1-Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $18.80 million and $1.11 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00935509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044209 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.