UniMex Network Trading Up 3% This Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 3% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $85,729.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00123353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00167641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,657.56 or 0.99546188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00949645 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,920,543 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

