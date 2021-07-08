United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 2,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 63,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $616.19 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.