United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $214.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

