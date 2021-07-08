Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,795 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,668 shares of company stock valued at $92,357,202.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

U opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.94. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

