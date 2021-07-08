Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Universal worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 130,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth $1,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

