Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Shares Down 13.9%

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN)’s stock price was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 74,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 646,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN)

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.