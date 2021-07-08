Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.47. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 43,904 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

