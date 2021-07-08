Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $75.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.49 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. Upland Software posted sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $307.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $310.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $316.48 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $328.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.