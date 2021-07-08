Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $75.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.49 million and the lowest is $74.80 million. Upland Software posted sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $307.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $310.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $316.48 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $328.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

