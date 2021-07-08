uPlexa (UPX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $677,573.44 and $3,106.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

