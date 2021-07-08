Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Financial Review

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $103.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.84%. Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 108.84%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Upstart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 38.68 $5.98 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.34 $38.76 million $0.72 6.92

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 23.09% -61.27% 54.23%

Summary

Upstart beats Jiayin Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

