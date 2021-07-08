Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta Sells 20,000 Shares

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

