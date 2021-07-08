Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.44. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 932,154 shares trading hands.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of C$815.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.31.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

