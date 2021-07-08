Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.14. Urban One shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 311,149 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $250.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.14.
Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
