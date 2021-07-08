Urus Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.75 or 0.00026934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $4.11 million and $243,139.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

