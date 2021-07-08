Urus (URUS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00024913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $163,459.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

