USDK One Day Trading Volume Tops $130.78 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $130.78 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00121571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00163960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.73 or 0.99914537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00939573 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.