USDX [Kava] Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $149,680.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017978 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 62,793,833 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

