USDx stablecoin (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017301 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

