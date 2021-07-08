Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Ushio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10.

