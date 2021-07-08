Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 67,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,286. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

