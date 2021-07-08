Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,459 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92.

TSLA stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $652.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,371,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,828,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $628.87 billion, a PE ratio of 652.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.26 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

