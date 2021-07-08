Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 99.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vale by 11.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vale by 6,617.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 671,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,315,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.