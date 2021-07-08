Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,991 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 37.3% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vale worth $53,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. 693,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,315,634. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

