Validity (VAL) Price Hits $2.57 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $158,620.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00007875 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00431850 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,345,256 coins and its circulating supply is 4,344,707 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

