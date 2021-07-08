Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

