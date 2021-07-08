Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5.6%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.