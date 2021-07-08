Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $186.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

