Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $250.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $251.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.