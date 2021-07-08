Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92.

