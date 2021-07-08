Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.83 and last traded at $90.50. 7,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 771,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

