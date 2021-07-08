Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lowered by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.22. The stock had a trading volume of 571,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,530. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.41 and a fifty-two week high of $399.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.