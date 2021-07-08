Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 276.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,068 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Varex Imaging worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.