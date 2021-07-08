Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.18. 40,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,948,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VXRT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

