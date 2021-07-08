Veil Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Veil has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $595.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,879.29 or 1.00037796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.01328939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00372690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00385859 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005916 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

