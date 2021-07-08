Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 2.8%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 32,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,054,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

