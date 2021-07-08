Venator Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Digital Transformation Opportunities comprises about 0.6% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $12,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $7,900,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth $6,276,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth $5,934,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth $5,934,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTOCU remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Thursday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.