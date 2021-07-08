Verge (XVG) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Verge has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $332.62 million and $11.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00390654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,465,113,644 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

