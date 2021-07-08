Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Veritex worth $55,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.