Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,430 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up about 2.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 3.11% of Verra Mobility worth $68,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 143,436 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,334. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

