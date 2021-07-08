Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $229,846.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001574 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $229,846.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.17 or 0.06579329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.14 or 0.01505646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00399123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00152796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00636566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00428735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00346322 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,797,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.