Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.95. Veru shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 761,077 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $606.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

