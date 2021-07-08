VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $59.58 million and approximately $14,074.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,137,689 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

