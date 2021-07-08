VestChain (VEST) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. VestChain has a market cap of $6.42 million and $13.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VestChain has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

