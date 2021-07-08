Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.76. Viad shares last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 254,033 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $993.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viad by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,326,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

