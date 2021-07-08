VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.