VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728,074 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $26,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

